GIRLS with aspirations of playing for the Dragons can kick off 2022 at an open session at the region's training base.
The Dragons' Under-18s will return to action in 2022 and the first session takes place on Monday at 5.30pm at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach.
The programme will last six weeks with high-performance training on Mondays and Wednesday ahead of three regional festivals in February to provide match experience.
Wales Under-18s head coach Liza Burgess is set to name a national squad at the end of February.
For more information about the Dragons' programme email programme coordinator Joanne Emanuel at academy@dragonsrugby.wales
Wales legend Burgess, who was inducted into World Rugby's hall of fame three years ago, was appointed at the start of December.
The 87-times capped forward is charged with improving the route for young talent to the national team.
Burgess said in December: "I'm very excited about this new role. It's a tremendous opportunity for young girls in Wales that aspire to play international rugby to have a clear pathway right through to the senior game.
"We have a blank canvas to grow the elite pathway for girls aged 16 to 20 and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.