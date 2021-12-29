THE total number of coronavirus cases recorded across Wales since the start of the pandemic has now passed 600,000.
A further 5,929 cases were recorded by Public Health Wales in the 48 hours up to 9am on December 28, taking the Wales-wide total to 600,682.
Across Gwent, 1,332 cases were reported – with 458 of these in Caerphilly.
Newport saw a rise of 320 new cases, while Torfaen reported 223 positive cases.
Monmouthshire saw the eighth lowest number of new cases across Wales – with 153 – while Blaenau Gwent (178) had the tenth lowest rise in Wales.
Wales’ rolling seven-day case rate per 100,000 people – up to December 24 – has risen to 1,079.3.
Newport is the only local authority in Gwent to have a case rate higher than the Wales-wide figure, with the figure standing at 1,158.6 – the eighth highest in Wales.
Torfaen’s case rate of 1,074.9 is the eleventh highest in Wales.
At the other end of the scale, only Powys (727.9) has recorded a lower case rate than in Blaenau Gwent (755.8).
Monmouthshire (858.4) recorded the fourth lowest case rate in Wales, while Caerphilly (976.4) recorded the eighth lowest across the country.
Two people across Wales have died with coronavirus in the period covered by the latest Public Health Wales release, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 6,553. No further deaths were reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, where the death toll remains at 1,134.
Here are where the latest cases have been recorded:
- Cardiff - 883
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 675
- Caerphilly - 458
- Vale of Glamorgan - 368
- Swansea - 325
- Bridgend - 324
- Newport - 320
- Gwynedd - 227
- Torfaen - 223
- Neath Port Talbot - 187
- Flintshire - 184
- Conwy - 182
- Blaenau Gwent - 178
- Carmarthenshire - 168
- Monmouthshire - 153
- Powys - 150
- Denbighshire - 128
- Wrexham - 120
- Pembrokeshire - 92
- Anglesey - 85
- Merthyr Tydfil - 71
- Ceredigion - 69
- Resident Outside Wales – 326
- Unknown Location - 33
