A HELICOPTER was spotted making multiple passes over Newport last night.
Some assumed that it was a police operation, due to the helicopter hovering and staying in the area instead of going to a specific location and landing.
And the Argus can confirm it was a police helicopter - but not one being operated by Gwent Police.
Avon and Somerset Police sent the helicopter over Newport in aid to find a missing woman from their area.
Officers began the search at around 9.30pm on December 28 with assistance from Gwent Police on the ground.
The search proved to be successful and the woman was found shortly before midnight.
Avon and Somerset Police declined to give any further information on the identity of the woman or how long she had been missing for.
