Here are the latest public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the past week:

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Magor Motors Limited of 5 Laurel Close, Undy, Caldicot, NP26 3NP is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra three goods vehicles and zero trailers at the operating centre at Bailey Industrial Engineering Ltd, Alexandra Dock, Newport NP20 2NP.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s), who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

Gwendoline Patricia Hayman (Deceased)

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925, any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 13 Blewitt Street, Newport, NP20 4DB, who died on 05/01/2021, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersignedon or before 23/02/2022, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.

Harding Evans LLP, Queens Chambers, 2 North Street, Newport, NP20 1TE.

(Ref:GOR/HAY197/6/Hayman)

Caerphilly County Borough Council

Risca Footpaths - 95, 96, 97 and Bridleways 93, 94, 94a

Temporary Prohibition of Pedestrian & Bridleway Order 2022

NOTICE is hereby given that Caerphilly County Borough Council in exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (as amended) intends in not less than seven days from the date of this Notice to make an Order the effect of which will be to prohibit pedestrians from proceeding along: The section of Risca Footpath Numbers 95, 96, 97 and Bridleways 93, 94 94a. Access for Emergency Services will be maintained. Pedestrian Access will not be maintained.

The alternative route for pedestrians will be via the local highway network.

The temporary Order will be effective from 4th January 2022 up to a maximum duration of six months or until the works are completed.

The closure is required by Tilhill Forestry Ltd.

The reason for making the Order is to allow for relining works to harvesting operations.

Further information can be obtained from Tilhill Forestry Ltd on 07780 480202 or matthew.berg@tilhill.com during normal office hours.

Dated 23rd December 2021

Marcus Lloyd,

Head of Infrastructure,

Tredomen House, Tredomen Park,

Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed, CF82 7WF

WILLIAM TREVOR ONIONS

Deceased

Persuant to the Trustee Act 1925 anyone having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the deceased, late of 79 Perthy Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, Torfaen, NP44 7LP and Plasgarn Nursing Home, Lower Park Gardens, Pontypool, NP4 8DB, who died on 17/06/2021, must send written particulars to the address below by 24/02/2022, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests notified.

Damien Lines

c/o Rubin Lewis O'Brien

Gwent House, GGwent Square,

Cwmbran, NP44 1PL

NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL

(PROW LIGHTHOUSE INN, MARSHFIELD)

(FOOTPATH NUMBER 412/9/1)

(TEMPORARY FOOTPATH CLOSURE)

ORDER 2022

Notice is hereby given that Newport City Council in exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (as amended) has made an order the effect of which will be to prohibit any person from proceeding along Footpath 412/9/1 from its point at grid reference ST3001981663 to its point at grid reference ST3004181588, a distance of approximately 80 metres.

Alternative route is via the unaffected section 0f 412/9/1 and restricted byway 412/10/1.

The reason for making the order is to allow works to improve to Car Park and and access to the coastal path. The proposed order will be operative from 04 January 2022 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 6 months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

Dated: 28 December 2021

GD Price, Head of Law and Regulation, Civic Centre, Newport, NP20 4UR.