DEFENDING champion Gerwyn Price has called for the World Darts Championship to be postponed after another withdrawal because of coronavirus.
Dave Chisnall pulled out after testing positive, following Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort out of the competition prematurely.
Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries now receiving a bye.
World number one Price is in action this evening when he faces 17th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode in the last 16 but he feels the match should not be taking place.
“Now this tournament is devalued,” posted Price on Instagram. “I’d rather play the best to be the best.
“Absolutely feel sick for these players having to pull out over Covid. Tournament needs to be postponed.
“I’ve been in their position so I feel for the players that have had to withdraw, there’s a lot of hard work gone into getting events like the World Championships on so postponing probably isn’t the best option but an option I wouldn’t disagree with, time to keep myself safe and out of touch…keep safe all”.
Price missed the chance to compete in the Premier League earlier this year after testing positive for Covid on the eve of his opening match.
