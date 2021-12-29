AROUND 9,000 Covid vaccines were administered at in Newport and Cwmbran on Tuesday alone.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board held walk-in sessions at Cwmbran Stadium and Newport Leisure Centre as part of the Wales-wide booster programme.

People who had not yet had their booster jab, or their first or second doses, were invited to get their jabs throughout the day – with an extended clinic also held in Cwmbran until 9pm.

Finished the day (yesterday) with 9,027 Booster doses, 162 First doses & 132 Second doses administered by staff at @AneurinBevanUHB MVCs & GP Practices. Amazing delivery. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💉💉💉💉👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/uWjzHuHtS0 — Mererid Bowley (@MereridBowley) December 29, 2021

Across Wales, 2,300,054 people have had both doses of the vaccine – according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales – while 1,559,687 people (67.8 per cent) have had their booster jab.

In Gwent – up to December 19, the latest vaccine figures by local authority areas – 434,919 people have been double jabbed, while 255,891 people (58.8 per cent) had received a booster jab.

However, with the pace of the vaccination programme – with more than 40,000 vaccines administered in Gwent in the week to December 20 – plus the walk-in sessions, this number will now be significantly higher.

“Thanks to the 7,000+ people who visited us for a vaccination today [on Tuesday],” a health board statement read.

“Special thank you to our staff who are going above and beyond for residents to Get Boosted. Whether you’re deployed to a vaccination centre or keeping things going back at base - you’re our NHS heroes.”