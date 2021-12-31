A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID OWEN, 25, of Windermere Square, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to having an air weapon, a blue/black gas powered BB revolver, in public on Cambrian Road on June 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

THOMAS PURCELL, 24, of Grange Lane, Northville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Avondale Road on December 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £581 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA ATKINSON, 23, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a door in Cwmbran on July 29, 2021.

SHANE TAYLOR, 22, of First Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Caerphilly Cwtch pub on December 4.

CLARE MARIE ELLIOTT, 37, of Meredith Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood at Exeter services on the M5 on May 18, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHARON CUNNINGHAM, 48, of Bowleaze, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £907 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage to Ford Fiesta cars on July 30, 2021.

TARA HAMER, 29, of Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after she admitted drink driving on the A467 in Newbridge with 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 2, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £269 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.