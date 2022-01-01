A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW ANTHONY, 36, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the M4 on July 1, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYLER LEWIS, 28, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Old Hereford Road and resisting a constable on July 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM HUGHES, 20, of Hanbury Close, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park Avenue, Abergavenny, on August 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

RACHEL GRIST, 34, of Forest Grove, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted drink driving with 173 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES MARSHALL TUCKER, 43, of Bristol Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Charlotte Green on December 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHLOE BROWN, 23, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN HOWELLS, 52, of Sherbourne Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT RICHARDSON, 23, of Ruth Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.