A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPHINE MIDIRA OLSZEWSKI, 37, of Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, was jailed for four weeks after she admitted two counts of assault by beating at Asda, Caerphilly, on December 20, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £278 in compensation and a surcharge.

LEVI EDWARDS, 18, of Station Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to riding an off road motorbike without due care and attention, without insurance and without a licence on Vinegar Hill, Undy, on August 8.

He was ordered to pay £404 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

HARVEY BOWEN, 18, of Clos Pandy, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on Coed-Y-Brain Road, Llanbradach, on June 8, 2021 and on the A469 Pwllypant on July 5.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

TERENCE MICAH-LAPPING, 18, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ALISTAR MURRAY MCDONALD, 45, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Church Street, Trellech, near Monmouth, on December 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA MARK POYZER, 29, of Blackwater Close, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he admitted possession of cocaine in Weston-super-Mare on June 25, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

RYAN MURRAYLAND, 32, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Bridge Street, Usk, and criminal damage by urinating on the floor of his cell at Ystrad Mynach police station on December 3, 2021.