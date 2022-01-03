A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CLAIRE HARRIS, 42, of Bishop Crescent, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance and without a valid MOT on Old Hereford Road on May 12.

She was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

RICKY MARTIN STILL, 60, of Crick Road, Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on Station Road, Chepstow, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was ‘masquerading as a hard-working family man’

PAUL EDWARDS, 53, of Clos Pandy, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bedwas Road on December 5, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BLJINDER GREWALL, 42, of Main Street, Newbridge, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 121 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4046 on December 5, 2021.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Woman ‘acted like football hooligan’ before attacking neighbour with broken bottle

SCOTT DAVID OWEN, 35, of Woodland Crescent, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and ketamine in his blood on the A48 on June 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LEANNE DANDO, 43, Buccaneer Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURA NASSA, 30, of Heather Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.