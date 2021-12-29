A CWMBRAN pub is going 100 per cent meat-free as part of the Veganuary challenge in the new year.

Veganuary, as the name suggests, involves adopting a meat and dairy-free diet for the whole of January.

The Queen Inn, in Upper Cwmbran, will be offering an entirely plant-based menu for the first month of the new year as part of the challenge.

"All drinks, snacks and especially the menu will be totally vegan and we’re going all out for it," said one of the pub's owners Ryan Edwards.

"We’ve just launched a full menu the same size as we’d normally offer, except this is 100 per cent vegan."

READ MORE:

And it's not just the main food menu which will change for Veganuary.

All of the drinks and snacks at The Queen will also be completely vegan.

"We’re still mainly keeping it to traditional ‘pub grub’ but definitely with a modern twist," said Mr Edwards.

Of the three owners, two have been vegan for a year and another is also taking part in Veganuary.

Quite a few of the staff are also taking the challenge.

"Plant-based food is globally known to be much healthier, better for the environment and aims to reduce animal cruelty," said Mr Edwards.

"Plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy have improved so much over the years and we’re confident so many of our options are as good, if not better than the meat options."