POLICE in Gwent have seized almost 50 e-scooters across the region in just 12 months, and their very presence has divided opinion in the county.

In the year leading to July 1, 2021, Gwent Police took 48 of the motorised scooters off the roads and pavements, according to figures obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

Currently in Wales, e-scooters must only be used on private land, meaning that using one on a public road, cycle lane or pavement is illegal.

Anyone found to have ridden one in these manners can see their scooter seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

The only e-scooters that can be used legally on public roads are those that are rented as part of government-backed trials.

There are 32 government backed e-scooter trials in the UK, all of which are in England.

News of the e-scooters seized by police in Gwent has certainly divided opinion among Argus readers.

Discussing the motorised scooters, how enforcement differs between Wales and England, and how they could be better utilised, our readers had their say on social media.

Below, you can check out a selection of these comments.

Argus readers react to e-scooters in Gwent

Rita Wilkins said: “Bicycles are no safer.”

Mary Doyle said: “Can I just say cars vans buses are all dangerous too, it’s the person who is in control.”

Stephanie Jenkins said: “What’s wrong with using your foot like we all used to back in the day, just lazy having these electric scooters?”

Sarah Jane Chubb said: “It’s not just the e-scooters are the problem it’s children riding mini motorcycles without adult supervision, no safety clothes or helmet in private car park by a busy main road.”

Luke Ruiz said: “Need to start taking advantage of this situation places like Bristol do. It creates jobs and income.”

Pauline Jones said: “A danger to our roads. Seize them and destroy them.”

Neil Evans said: “It's criminal, that they can be sold but not used, it’s basically entrapment. This is not the fault of the police, they are fast, but what's the difference especially for the teenager, using them or a bike?”

Michael Hopkins said: “Police need to use a bit of common sense. If it’s a 10 year old out on one that's one thing. But when it's the local drug runner blitzing through red lights, riding up the wrong side of the road. That's the ones that need to be lifted. Use them responsibly, don't just be a menace on them.”

Kieth Window said: “What a lot of old...In Hungary these scooters are used a lot, and nobody is mowed down, or no accidents. People use them to get to work, and tourists use them to get about. These things are encouraged here. Britain and Wales ate just a load of health and safety nonsense. And it's only going to get worse.”

Phillip Rooke said: “I’ve got a scooter and use it to get to work on a daily basis don't ride on the roads. It’s the person riding the scooter not the scooter it's the future saves me a fortune in getting back and forth to work.”

Christianne Galt said: “Yet, near Ely, there is a billboard advertising them. Don’t sell them if they can’t be used. Target businesses not the people using them.”