A TREDEGAR woman who was jailed for theft is wanted by police after breaching her licence conditions.

Lucy Hayden, 23, has been recalled to prison after breaching her licence conditions, following her release from prison in October this year.

Hayden received a five-month sentence for theft offences at Cwmbran Magistrates Court in August.

READ MORE:

Police believe Hayden also has links to the Ebbw Vale, Newport and Abergavenny areas.

If you have any information which may assist the police, call 101, quoting 2100379476, or contact them through social media.