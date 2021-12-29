PRESCRIPTION delays have been reported following a break-in at a pharmacy in Chepstow in the early hours of this morning.
Bulwark Pharmacy, on Bulwark Road in the town, was targeted by two as yet unidentified people.
The break-in occurred at around 2.25am this morning.
Gwent Police are now appealing to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Members of the p ublic have reported being told that the break-in is causing delays in the handing out of prescription medication at the pharmacy.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an attempted burglary at an address in Bulwark Road, Chepstow at around 2.25am on Wednesday, December 29, after two unknown people reportedly entered the premises.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2100450498.
“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
