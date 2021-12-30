GERWYN Price shut up the boo boys by reeling off 12 legs on the spin to ease into the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship – but the defending champion still gave himself a ticking off.

The 36-year-old from Markham beat Dirk van Duijvenbode in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace but won’t have a Welsh showdown in the quarters on New Year’s Day.

Instead, he will be up against Michael Smith after he won a classic against Carmarthenshire’s Jonny Clayton in a seventh set tiebreak.

World number one Price had to play catch-up against his Dutch opponent after missing three darts to claim the opening set.

However, he put those wrongs right in style by winning a dozen straight legs to take the next four sets for a stunning victory, which included five three-figure finishes.

Price took out fabulous checkouts of 132, 164 and a match-winning 136 to reach the quarter-finals for the third successive year.

Gerwyn Price at the oche

“I felt I should have won four-nil to be honest,” said Price, who averaged 96.66 in the triumph.

“I should have won the first set but I bombed the opportunity. Maybe that spurred me on because I gave myself a telling off in the break.

“To win 12 legs on the bounce gives me a lot of confidence. I felt good, kept Dirk quiet and kept the crowd quiet. I’m enjoying what I am doing and I hope they can enjoy it too.

“It’ll be a difficult quarter-final but I can take a lot of confidence from how I played.”

Earlier on Wednesday Price had called for the tournament to be postponed after Dave Chisnall followed Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort in withdrawing because of coronavirus.

"I probably spoke a little bit too soon. It's hard to work to get these tournaments on. The PDC and everybody else involved, they do a fantastic job," said Price.

"It needs to be finished. If it did get postponed, then I'd agree. I agree with this carrying on as it is hard work to get these tournaments under way.

"I just felt sorry for the boys who had gone out. I know what it is like after going out of the Premier League.

“It's sad that you see those boys go out. It’s a difficult situation but you have to try to deal with it the best you can.”

Price will now lock horns with Smith on Saturday after the 2019 finalist edged a thriller with Clayton, winning the tie break 6-4 in the deciding set.

“That deserved to be the final, it was a great game,” said Smith, who landed 11 of the game’s 25 180s.

“Jonny is a class player but, going into the game, I just kept telling myself that I’ve got the game to beat anybody. I’ve always believed that.

“I won’t be getting carried away. It’s only one game and I had poor spells. Jonny played so well that he brought a better level out in me.

“In the past I’ve probably been guilty of wanting it too much so I’m not making that mistake this year. I will focus on my darts and see how far that attitude can take me.”