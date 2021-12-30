GWENT Police have appealed to the public for help tracking down a wanted woman.

Cally Swain has been recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of her licence.

Swain, from Ebbw Vale, was released from prison last month.

The 32-year-old had been serving a five-month prison sentence for theft offences. She had been jailed at Newport Magistrates' Court in September.

But due to the fact she breached her licence conditions, she has now been recalled to prison.

Anyone with information regarding Swain's whereabouts can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000388621.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.