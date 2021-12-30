NEWPORT County AFC will start 2022 in sixth place in League Two after Swindon missed a chance to leapfrog them in the table.

Just two of 11 midweek fixtures survived in the division with the Robins hosting struggling Stevenage while Barrow entertained Oldham.

There wasn't much drama to finish the year after it finished 0-0 at both the County Ground and Holker Street.

Swindon managed just one shot on target against visitors who started the evening in the relegation zone but boss Ben Garner was still content.

He said: "Considering the number of players we have had hit by Covid and the limited training we have had I am really proud of the group.

"Some of those players have been in bed for five or six days, isolated for 10 days, then come and played 90 minutes after two days of training.

"We were a bit rusty first half but were much, much better second half and created lots of opportunities to get into some better positions.

"It shows the spirit of the football club, of this group and I am very proud of the boys.

"Full credit to our medical department for getting players back for this game."

Mark Cooper felt Barrow were denied a blatant penalty in the drab goalless draw with bottom-placed Oldham.

Cooper was convinced his side should have been awarded a first-half spot-kick for Harrison McGahey's challenge on Josh Gordon.

"It was a blatant penalty," he insisted of the 12th-minute incident. "I have seen it back on video; it was a rugby tackle.

"It was the most blatant penalty I have seen in 20 years of management. It is that bad."

Interim Oldham boss Selim Benachour was pleased with his side's point, leaving them two from safety, and rare shutout after conceding eight goals in their last two games.

"It was a tricky game," he said. "It was a small pitch and difficult to build on. But I spoke to my players before the game that we needed to keep a clean sheet.

"I saw a really solid midfield and a really solid defence. We need to have the same mindset again."

Forest Green Rovers finish the year on top, eight points ahead of fourth-placed Sutton United with a pair of games in hand.

Sixth-placed County are just four points away from the automatic promotion spots but only have the same buffer from Harrogate in 11th in the typically congested League Two table.