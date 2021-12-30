If you didn’t get what you wanted this Christmas, fret not, because the post-Christmas sales are aplenty and cover just about anything you can imagine!

From fitness equipment to cleaning products, you can treat yourself to anything in the end of year/January sales.

And if you’re in the market for a new phone or accessory, EE is the place for you to look.

EE has announced a huge January sale on pay as you go phones, accessories and handsets. And, you can even claim a free Samsung Chromebook 4.

EE January Sale

To make the most of the EE January sale, we’ve listed some of the best deals for you to shop.

Google Pixel 6

You can save on contract plans for the Google Pixel 6. Unlimited minutes and texts, 10gb of data can be purchased for £30 upfront cost and £37 monthly. This is down from £45 monthly.

EE January sale (EE)

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is available for £50 upfront and £49 monthly. This gives you unlimited calls, texts and 10gb of data.

With these purchases, you can claim a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series worth £99. To do so you must order a Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro before 11.59pm on 4 January 2022.

Wait at least 14 days and no longer than 45 days to make your claim.

Apple Homepod Mini

For existing EE customers, get the Apple Homepod mini for just £8 a month for 11 months, with no upfront cost.

With this, you can control smart home accessories with Siri and it recognises voices for up to 6 people.

Sim Only Plan

In the January sale, you can purchase a sim only plan with 160gb of data for just £20 a month. With unlimited calls and texts and superfast 5g, this plan is the perfect allrounder.

How to get a free Samsung Chromebook from EE?





As part of the January sale, customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can claim a free Samsung Chromebook 4. This is valid for purchases between now and January 10, 2022.

All you need to do is complete the online claim form here, and upload proof of purchase and other required information. You have 30 days after purchasing to do this.

Find out more about this deal here.

View these deals and all available in the January sale on the EE website.