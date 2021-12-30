WITH 2021 coming to an end very soon, you might be wondering what the new year has to offer.
Whether you’ve made plans or you’re looking to add some exciting things to your diary in 2022, we think we have the solution for you.
The new year often means lots of sales across items including electricals, fitness and clothing so it’s worth looking out for deals you can grab.
Travelodge has launched a January sale for its customers to take advantage of, meaning you could save money when you’re out and about making memories next year.
Anyone that says they don’t is lying 🕵#travelhabits pic.twitter.com/PNuWmqx7A6— Travelodge UK (@TravelodgeUK) December 6, 2021
The offer gives customers, who book stays from Saturday January 1 to March 30, 2022, 10% off stays lasting 1 night or 50% off the cheapest night of a stay that’s booked for 2 nights or longer.
This January sale is on now and will end at 5pm on Tuesday January 4, 2022.
To find out which dates and hotels are available in this offer, you can visit the Travelodge website here.
Terms and conditions can be found via the Travelodge website here.
