A GRADE II-listed building in Pontypool town centre could be given a new lease of life under plans to convert it into affordable housing.

Plans have been lodged with Torfaen council to revamp Pearl Assurance House in Hanbury Road to provide 16 apartments.

The proposals would see the building converted to provide nine one-bedroom apartments, two, two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedroom apartments which would be used as temporary accommodation for the homeless.

Under the plans, 12 of the apartments would be on the first and second floors, one would be on the ground floor and three in the basement.

The upper floors of the building are currently vacant, having previously been used as offices by Pearl Assurance and Torfaen council.

Two of the three shops on the ground floor are currently occupied.

Part of the plans also include finding a long-term occupant for the vacant shop on the ground floor of the building.

Cardiff-based developers Yourspace Developments Ltd have put forward the plans and are working with social landlord, Melin Homes, who would take over the running of the scheme once completed.

A design and access statement says: “The demand for both social housing and town centre living is high in Pontypool and this development is seen as an ideal way of meeting both demands.

“It is intended that the proposed development will be of a high quality to provide modern efficient housing within the existing historic building.”

The statement says the plans will “secure the future for an existing listed building ensuring that it is well maintained and cared for in the long-term”.

Under the plans, the primary access to the apartments would be by foot or public transport as there is no parking provision included in the plans.

A cycle store is included in the plans and the building is located close to a bus stop on Hanbury Road.

The scheme promises to provide 100 per cent affordable housing, providing “much-needed” accommodation, the design and access statement says.

A separate listed building application will also be made, and Torfaen council will assess the plans.