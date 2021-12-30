PRIME minister Boris Johnson has called for New Year's partygoers to take Covid tests amid shortages of PCR and Lateral flow tests in England.

The UK Government has been desperate to secure supplies ahead of the bells as the PM urges people to get tested ahead of New Year celebrations.

Although nightclubs in Wales are closed and restrictions are stricter than over the border, many in Wales are planning on travelling to England to ring in 2022.

During a visit to a vaccination centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson urged people to get tested before attending any New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Mr Johnson told reporters: “Everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way – take a test, ventilation, think about others but, above all, get a booster.”

Getting the booster is absolutely crucial in protecting yourself and your loved ones against Omicron.



Get boosted now. pic.twitter.com/imHsOpMovf — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 29, 2021

Government ministers have acknowledged that there is a worldwide supply issue that is currently affecting the UK as the public once again struggles to get PCR tests through walk-in centres or by delivery.

England's health secretary Sajid Javid laid out the issues in a call with a Conservative MP where he acknowledged that there is not a quick fix to a global problem.

Many patients have been unable to find Covid-19 tests in pharmacies because of “patchy” and “inconsistent” supplies, according to Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies.

The UK Government website stated that were no PCR tests available for home delivery – even for essential workers – in England or Northern Ireland on Wednesday, December 29.

The booking website also said that there were “very few” in Scotland, while Wales had availability only in some regions.

There were also no home delivery slots available for lateral flow tests on Wednesday afternoon.

There could be “temporary pauses” in the ordering or receiving of tests to help manage distribution, officials have admitted.

Reduced postal services over Christmas have also added to these issues.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has said that the widespread shortage of PCR tests across the devolved nations was due to an administrative error. The UK Government website said no tests were available in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and "very few" slots were open in Scotland. Credit: PA

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that testing will be prioritised for essential workers while the sampling processing capacity is “under pressure”.

Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday that “there were steps taken to constrain demand in England last night (Tuesday)."

This meant no slots were available to book at physical English test sites but “an administrative error” also restricted appointments at sites in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is thought to be responsible for temporarily pausing the booking portal so as to limit the flow of tests into laboratories when there is “exceptionally high demand”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said that Mr Javid had admitted there is a problem with supplies.

Ministers have previously insisted that there was sufficient stock and the problems originated from the delivery to people’s homes or pharmacies.

The North Thanet MP said: “Saj was very honest with me, he said, ‘look, there isn’t a quick fix’.”

Regular testing has been the UK government's strategy to keep England’s economy open while the devolved administrations have introduced further restrictions to limit social contact into the New Year.

Tests are also being used to replace self-isolation for those who have been in contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The increasing demand for tests has also been said to stem from people trying to return to work following the Christmas period.

Sir Roger said “we have created the demand in England which we now can’t satisfy” as a result.

He added: “The Prime Minister has now found himself caught between the Covid Recovery Group and supporters and the scientists.

“We are now facing the situation where No 10 is saying ‘go and get tested’ and the Department of Health is saying ‘we haven’t got the tests, we can’t do it’.”

He said Mr Javid is “busting a gut” to get supplies “but we’re competing with a global market”.

The Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “The failure to make enough tests available weeks after they became a requirement is a total shambles.

“People are trying to do the right thing, follow the Government’s own advice, and test themselves regularly, but are prevented by the Conservative Government’s incompetence.

“They need to get a grip and provide enough tests so people can keep themselves and everyone else safe.”

A UKHSA spokesman said: “We are delivering record numbers of lateral flow tests to pharmacies across the country, with almost eight million test kits being made available to pharmacies between today and New Year’s Eve.

“We have made 100,000 more PCR booking slots available per day since mid-December and we are continuing to rapidly expand capacity – with over half a million tests carried out on 23 December alone and delivery capacity doubled to 900,000 PCR and LFD test kits a day.

“If you have not been able to get the test you need from gov.uk, please keep checking every few hours as more PCR and LFD tests become available every day.”