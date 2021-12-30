PCR tests in Gwent are still readily available, according to the UK Government’s website.

Walk in testing centres in Newport, Pontypool and Rhymney all have PCR tests available, as well as the mass testing drive-in site in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale. Home testing kits are also available according to the website.

However, shortages are being reported in other areas of Wales – with limited PCR tests available in Dyfed and West Glamorgan.

PCR testing sites have been short of availability.

PCR tests in England have been in short supply following a surge in Covid-19 cases over Christmas. Currently London, the North East and West Midlands are in low supply of PCR tests.

And, despite record numbers of cases being reported across the UK, with 183,087 recorded on Wednesday, the UK Government continues to hold firm to its promise of no new restrictions for England before the new year.

Lateral flow tests have also been in desperately short supply over the past few weeks after the Welsh Government advised people to take a test as a precaution before heading out to social gatherings.

According to the website, lateral flow testing kits are available to order once again.

Lateral flow tests are also in short supply.

Lateral flows are also available at pharmacies, testing centres, schools and some workplaces. We called around a few pharmacies in Gwent to find out how they're doing with stock.

Boots pharmacy in Newport told the Argus that they had a delivery of lateral flow kits yesterday but they now only have a small supply left. They're also operating a one kit per person policy.

They're adopting a similar policy at Pill Pharmacy, who say they have definitely seen a surge in demand for lateral flow kits from regular customers and those from outside the area. They have enough stock at the moment to meet the demand and are due more deliveries.

Cwmfelinfach pharmacy, in Caerphilly County, said they have a good supply in at the moment and are expecting more deliveries shortly.

However, that's not the picture for all pharmacies in Gwent.

The Well pharmacy in Blaenavon told the Argus that they're currently out of stock, having only had a delivery of 96 lateral flow kits yesterday. Within three hours of the delivery, they had completely sold out and say they still don't know when they'll get their next delivery.