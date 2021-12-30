AS THE end of 2021 approaches, the normal end of year weather has been unseasonably warm. Up and down the UK people have been experiencing spring-like weather.

In parts of the country on Wednesday, temperatures reached mid-teens, and forecasters are suggesting the end of year temperatures could be record-breaking.

A Met Office spokesman said temperatures were above average, adding “we should be around eight or nine degrees this time of year really”.

He said it was unlikely people would need their warmest clothes during this spell of milder weather.

“I imagine people certainly won’t be raiding their full winter wardrobes over the next couple of days – I imagine the thermals will be not needed.

“Whether or not people will be wearing t-shirts or jumpers, I think that’s a personal call.”

In Exeter Airport, Devon, the Met Office recorded 15.7 degrees, the highest temperature in the UK. St James Park in London followed closely with a temperature of 15.6 degrees.

Spring-like #temperatures will affect much of western Europe during the next few days, with exceptionally #mild conditions for the time of year 📈



Temperature records are likely to be challenged in some places 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/f2yBkaoDBe — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2021

In southern England these temperatures would usually be seen in September or mid-April, he suggested.

“So it’s kind of an autumn-spring temperature rather than a winter temperature, but it’s not the mildest that we’ve ever seen in December, but it’s certainly milder than you’d usually see this time of year.”

The Met Office spokesman said the December record for England is 17.7 degrees in 1985, while for the UK as a whole it was 18.7 degrees in 2019 in Scotland.

He said: “No records today but the one that we’re keeping a close eye on is the New Year’s Eve one because that’s slightly lower, 14.8 degrees, so if we kind of get a similar temperature to today on New Year’s Eve, then that record will be broken, but the December records yet, it doesn’t look like we’ll probably beat that.”

He said over the next couple of days temperatures would be between 14 and 16 degrees, but after January 1 temperatures could trend downwards.

France and parts of Spain were also seeing high temperatures for this time of year, the Met Office said.