BRITISH citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other EU countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator.
The decision was made by the French government, according to Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which transports vehicle-carrying trains between Dover and Calais.
Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been banned since December 18 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but several exemptions have been in place.
Eurotunnel Le Shuttle issued an “urgent update” on Twitter on Wednesday night.
The statement read: “Following a French government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered third country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”
URGENT UPDATE FOR BRITISH RESIDENTS IN EU: Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU. pic.twitter.com/KGNr3FpWM2— Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) December 29, 2021
It added that it is “unable to answer individual questions regarding the new requirements” and advised passengers to visit the website of the French Embassy in the UK.
However, travel information here has not been updated since December 20.
No announcement about a change in the rules has been made by the French government.
The UK withdrew from the European Union on January 31 2020, although a transition period was in place until the end of that year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.