Aldi has launched a Veganuary range of tasty meat-free products for breakfast, lunch and dinner from just 55p.

Aldi's special Veganuary offering includes the brand new Naked Katsu Curry, Thai Green Inspired Curry, Onion Bhaji Wrap, Banana Blondies and Chocolate Orange Brownies.

More than half a million people took part in Veganuary in 2021 and, with more making a bid to cut down on their meat consumption every day, Aldi has predicted one of the biggest Veganuary months yet.

Aldi's new range for Veganuary is available in stores now at every day affordable prices while you can also browse Aldi's website.

Here's your guide to Aldi's vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner options ahead of Veganuary 2022.

Cider and jackfruit chilli from Aldi's plant based range for Veganuary. Photos via Aldi.

Vegan breakfast options from Aldi

Bacon baps are still on the menu for breakfast in Veganuary with the Plant Menu 10 No Pork Streaky Bacon Rashers (£2.19, 180g). Place it between the Specially Selected Sliced Vegan Brioche Burger Buns 250g (£1.05, 4 pack) for a drool-worthy breakfast.

New for 2022, shoppers can enjoy flaky Vegan Croissants (£1.49), or for a sweeter option, Aldi’s Vegan Choc Chip Brioche Rolls (£1.49) and Vegan Pain Au Chocolat (£1.49).

For a healthy start to the morning try the Four Seasons Green Smoothie Mix (£1.29, 500g) blended with Actileaf Soya Original (55p, 1L) – it’s packed with green goodness and costs less than 40p a glass!

Vegan lunch options from Aldi

Shoppers can pick up the new Vegan Onion Bhaji Wrap (£1.99, 229g) to eat on the go or enjoy with a side of Nature's Pick Classic Salad Bowl (75p, 150g).

Those wanting a more substantial midday meal can treat themselves to 4 Meat-Free Hot Dogs (£1.69, 240g).

Photos via Aldi show the Veganuary range available in store and online.

Or for a vegetarian option, Aldi’s Eat & Go Vegetable Sushi Selection 6 Pack (£1.69) makes a delicious light lunch.

Vegan dinner options from Aldi

A new tasty option with an oriental twist is the Plant Menu Green Thai inspired Curry (£1.99, 380g) and Plant Menu Naked Katsu Curry (£1.99, 380g) – both of these delicious flavours are guaranteed to tantalise the tastebuds.

Try the mouth-watering Plant Menu Mushroom Bolognese (£1.99, 380g), with a topping of Grated Plant Menu Vegan Cheese (£1.39, 150g) for a satisfying dinnertime delight.

Who doesn’t love pie and mash? For a hearty winter warmer, try the Plant Menu Sri Lankan Style Butternut Squash And Chickpea Curry Pie (£1.29, 200g) with Four Seasons Crispy Roast Potatoes (75p, 1kg) - perfect for the cold January evenings.

Vegan dessert options from Aldi

For a delicious dessert, try the new sweet Plant Menu Sponge Puddings Chocolate & Hazelnut or Sticky Lemon (£1.99, 190g) – the perfect way to complete a meal.

For the ultimate sweet treat this Veganuary, try Aldi’s new mouth-watering Plant Menu Vegan Banana Blondies or Plant Menu Chocolate Orange Brownies (£1.59, 4 pack).

Aldi’s meat-free products are available in-store and via Click and Collect now and throughout Veganuary.