MORE than 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Gwent over a 48-hour period, including more than 1,000 in Newport.
Public Health Wales has reported 21,051 new cases of coronavirus across Wales in the latest 48 hours up to 9am on December 29.
Of these, 3,342 were reported in Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Three new deaths have also been reported in Wales for the latest 24-hour period, including two in Gwent.
It takes the total number of deaths to 1,136 in Gwent and 6,556 in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
Of the new cases in Gwent, 1,003 were in Newport, 932 in Caerphilly county borough, 587 in Torfaen, 465 in Blaenau Gwent and 355 in Monmouthshire.
The number of new cases in Newport was the sixth highest figure in Wales reported, while Monmouthshire’s was the second lowest.
Wales’ rolling seven-day case rate per 100,000 people – up to December 25 – has now risen to 1,092.5.
Here are where the latest cases have been recorded:
- Blaenau Gwent: 465
- Caerphilly: 932
- Monmouthshire: 355
- Newport: 1,003
- Torfaen: 587
- Anglesey: 266
- Conwy: 798
- Denbighshire: 554
- Flintshire: 1,026
- Gwynedd: 739
- Wrexham: 849
- Cardiff: 2,079
- Vale of Glamorgan: 700
- Bridgend: 894
- Merthyr Tydfil: 586
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 1,984
- Carmarthenshire: 964
- Ceredigion: 462
- Pembrokeshire: 695
- Powys: 550
- Neath Port Talbot: 1,014
- Swansea: 1,562
- Unknown location: 1,891
- Resident Outside Wales: 95
