THERE is nothing better than relaxing on the sofa after a busy New Year and settling down to watch the latest new hit show.

Especially around the festive time as the channels keep some of the best shows under wraps ready for us to enjoy.

With this year not disappointing as the major channels and streaming services produced great shows including the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sky Max.

To make sure you don't miss out on any of the highlights, we’ve come up with a list – here are the shows you simply don’t want to miss this festive season.

New Years Eve

The Last Leg of the Year - Channel 4, 9pm

Watch the two-hour special show as the cast look back at the highs and lows of the year. With special guests including Joe Wilkinson, Nish Kumar, Vick Hope, and Ivo Graham.

Top of the Pops New Year Special - BBC One, 4.15pm

Jordan North and Clara Amfro host the special edition with music from Sam Fender, Mabel, and Billie Eilish.

The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show - BBC One10.20pm

Norton hosts a guestlist of Claire Foy, Peter Dinklage, Michael Sheen, Cush Jumbo, Joe Lycett, and Jessica Chastain. Plus The Divine Comedy will be performing too.

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party - BBC One 11.25pm

Olly Alexander hosts the hour show as Kylie Minogue and the Pet Shop Boys provide music ahead of the big countdown.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny - BBC Two 11.25pm

The annual show is back as Jools welcomes stars to perform throughout the night including Ed Sheeran and Lulu.

New Year's Day

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks - BBC One 7pm

Watch one of Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode, as she takes on an executioner Dalek that is targeting guests, start Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon.

The Tourist - BBC One 9pm

The six-part drama starring Jamie Doran sees him get chased by a tank truck in the deep Australian outback in a game of 'cat and mouse'.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts - Sky Max and Now TV

Marking 20 years since the first film was released the cast return to re-live the magical moments.

New Year’s Day Concert Live from Vienna - BBC Two

See Conductor Daniel Barenboim lead the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra as they perform their traditional New Year’s Day concert.