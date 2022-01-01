EVERY year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.
In 2021, we've seen six bank holidays already across England and Wales.
But how long do we have to wait until the next one and when will we get some well-earned time off next year?
When are the Bank Holidays for 2022?
Every year, England and Wales get eight bank holidays with Scotland having nine and Northern Ireland celebrating 10.
Next year, this is set to change with the marking of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne next year with a 'blockbuster' Bank Holiday weekend.
The celebrations will be held across four days from Thursday, June 2 2022 and will culminate in a final show at Windsor Castle in May.
January
January 3- New Year's Holiday ( substitute for January 1 which is a weekend in 2022)
January 4 - New Year's Holiday ( substitute for January 2 - Scotland only)
March
March 17 - St Patrick's Day ( Northern Ireland only)
April
April 15 - Good Friday
April 18 - Easter Monday
May
May 2 - May Day
June
June 2 - Late May Bank Holiday
June 3 - Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
July
June 12 - Battle of the Boyne ( Northern Ireland only)
August
August 1 - August Bank Holiday (Scotland only)
August 29 - August Bank Holiday ( England and Wales only)
December
December 25 - Christmas Day
December 26 - Boxing Day
