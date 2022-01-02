FOLLOWING the release of the new Staycation Report for 2021, Parkdean Resorts has listed the top 10 locations they expect to be most in-demand for staycations in 2022.

Last year, Parkdean conducted the same research and found Cornwall and Devon were the top staycation spots for summer 2021.

Infographic: Parkdean Resorts Staycation Report for 2021 revealed the most searched-for destinations in the UK

This year’s research, however, found that although Cornwall remained in the top spot, Devon has lost its title to destinations further north, with Lancashire, the Lake District and Yorkshire all appearing higher in the list than the south coast destination.

By analysing internal search data for 2022 holidays, Parkdean has predicted where the most in-demand staycation spots will be next summer. It also revealed July 2022 is set to be the busiest month for staycations with 23 percent of holiday searches coming under that month alone.

Top UK staycation locations

Cornwall Lancashire Lake District Yorkshire Wales Dorset Hampshire Devon Essex East Anglia & Lincolnshire

Cornwall most in-demand 2022 staycation destination

Cornwall remained in the top spot as the most in-demand staycation destination for 2022 with an impressive 66 percent increase in searches for 2022 holidays attributed to this location.

With scenic beaches to explore and a whole host of activities from surfing to arcades, it’s no surprise Cornwall has secured its title for yet another year.

Top five most in-demand 2022 staycation destinations

After Cornwall, the next most in-demand staycation destinations were Lancashire and the Lake District coming in joint second. Both locations experienced a 60 percent increase in online searches in 2021 for 2022 holidays.

While Lancashire offers breathtaking views and fantastic beaches, the Lake District national park offers a wide range of activities for all the family to enjoy, from kayaking to paddleboarding, making them both excellent staycation options.

Coming in fourth with a 57 percent increase in searches, Yorkshire is home to stunning national parks such as the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors and is a great place to explore.

Wales is the fifth most in-demand location enjoying a 51 percent increase in holidays for next year. With stunning landscapes and lots of activities to get stuck into, it’s hardly surprising people are hoping to get away there next year.

Glamping pods most popular unique accommodation

Alternative accommodation is also becoming increasingly popular and, according to the report, glamping pods are the most popular unique accommodation.

Infographic: Parkdean Resorts Staycation Report for 2021 revealed the most in-demand alternative accomodation options

Between May 2020 and May 2021, glamping pods have experienced an impressive 83 percent increase in online searches. Similarly, domes have had an increase of 49 percent, shepherd huts 50 percent and cabins 22 percent.

For more information, visit the Parkdean Resorts website.