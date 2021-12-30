FROM fever to tired muscles, many people report a number of side effects after getting their Covid booster jab.

A booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine helps improve the protection created by the first two doses of the vaccine - meaning you are less likely to get seriously ill from Covid.

There are currently three Covid-19 vaccines approved for booster use in the UK - Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

All vaccines used in the UK have been approved for supply by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) following reviews of clinical trials.

But what can you expect as side effects of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca booster jabs?

This is the full list of Covid booster jab side effects, as reported in the Government's summary of Yellow Card reporting.

The data was last updated by the Government on December 24, 2021.

Pfizer/BioNTech booster side effects

Data from clinical trials for the Pfizer/BioNTech spans across 44,000 participants - with reactions usually mild or moderate in intensity.

The most frequent adverse reactions from Pfizer in these trials were pain around the area you received the vaccine, fatigue, headache, myalgia (muscle pains), chills, arthralgia (joint pains), and fever.

Each of these adverse symptoms were reported in more than 1 in 10 people during clinical trials, according to the Government's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Adverse reactions were reported less frequently in older adults - those over 55 years of age - than in younger people.

People usually recovered from these Covid booster side effects within a few days.

Moderna booster side effects

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna was evaluated in clinical trials involving more than 30,000 participants, the Government's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said.

The most frequent adverse reactions from Moderna were pain in the arm region you got your jab, fatigue, headache, myalgia (muscle pains), arthralgia (joint pains), chills, nausea/vomiting, axillary swelling/tenderness (swelling/tenderness of glands in the armpit), fever, injection site swelling and redness.

Each of these symptoms were each reported in more than 1 in 10 people, according to the Government's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Reactions were usually mild or moderate in intensity and resolved within a few days after vaccination. Adverse reactions were reported less frequently in older adults (over 65 years) than in younger people.

AstraZeneca booster side effects

If you can’t have Pfizer or Moderna due to allergies, it is likely you will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine as your Covid booster jab.

The AstraZeneca was tested in clinical trials involving more than 23,000 participants. The most frequently reported adverse reactions in these trials were tenderness or pain around the place you got your jab, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia (fever), chills, arthralgia (joint pains) and nausea.

These reactions were reported in more than 1 in 10 people, the Government's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said.

The majority of adverse reactions were rated mild to moderate and resolved within a few days.

Adverse reactions to AstraZeneca were generally milder and reported less frequently in older adults (65 years and older) than in younger people.