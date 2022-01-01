More than one in 50 people have tested positive for coronavirus in parts of Wales over the last week.
The two areas worst impacted by the virus in the last seven days have seen more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 people.
Both areas are found in Cardiff, with the worst Covid case rate in Wales being found in Cathays North.
More than 200 people tested positive for Covid in the area between December 19 and December 25 according to MSOA data released by Public Health Wales, giving it a case a rate of 2,216.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The other area is Cathays South & Bute Park, with a case rate of 2,052.9 cases per 100,000 people.
More than half of the top ten worst Covid rates in Wales are found in the capital, with Plasnewydd, Heath, Lisvane and Roath also featuring on the list.
The worst Covid rates in Wales
These are the worst Covid case rates in Wales according to the latest MSOA ( ) data released by Public Health Wales.
The information covers the seven days from December 19 to December 25.
- Cathays North, Cardiff – 2,216.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Cathays South & Bute Park, Cardiff – 2,052.9 cases per 100,000 people
- Bethel & Llanrug, Gwynedd – 1,939.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan – 1,894.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Llangefni, Anglesey – 1,808.9 cases per 100,000 people
- Pen-y-Fai, Laleston & Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend – 1,780.2 cases per 100,000 people
- Plasnewydd, Cardiff – 1,773.0 cases per 100,000 people
- Heath, Cardiff – 1,726.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Lisvane, Cardiff – 1,704.5 cases per 100,000 people
- Roath, Cardiff – 1,681.8 cases per 100,000 people
