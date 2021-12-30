DO YOU still need your first dose of the Covid vaccine?
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has four mass vaccinations centres which are allowing people (who are registered with a GP and 12+) to have a walk-in appointment for their first dose vaccination today (December 30).
This includes:
- Newport Centre: 7.30am-10pm. This centre will also be open tomorrow (Friday, December 31) from 7.30am to 2pm, then closed over the weekend.
- Cwmbran Stadium: 7.30am-10pm. This centre will also be open tomorrow (Friday, December 31) from 7.30am to 3.30pm, then closed over the weekend.
- Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre: 7.30am-9.30pm. This centre will also be open tomorrow (Friday, December 31) from 7.30am to 1.30pm, then closed over the weekend.
- Ebbw Vale General Offices: 7.30am-10pm. This centre will also be open tomorrow (Friday, December 31) from 7.30am to 2.30pm, then closed over the weekend.
The health board has also stated that pregnant women, over 20 weeks, can attend any of their mass vaccination centres without an appointment for any of their Covid vaccines. If they make themselves known on arrival they will be prioritised.
In terms of booster jabs people will be invited to an appointment via letter, text, or a call from a number beginning with 0330.
The health board has urged people to attend their appointment when offered if possible, but asks that those not going to their appointment fill in a quick form, which will allow them to offer the appointment to someone else.
The form, which should take around three minutes to complete, is available here.
