A MURDER suspect appeared in court today after being charged with the alleged killing of a neighbour just before Christmas.
Darren Smith, 42, is accused of the murder of 52-year-old Richard Thomas at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park, Grange Wood, Knollbury, Magor, Monmouthshire.
The defendant, from the same caravan park, appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC Cardiff Crown Court.
Smith is due to enter his plea to the charge at a hearing due to be held on January 31, 2022.
A provisional trial date of June 20, 2022 was set with a time estimate of three weeks.
Smith was remanded in custody.
Gwent Police were called to a fire in a caravan at the park just before 2.30am on Monday, December 20.
Mr Thomas was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries later that morning.
