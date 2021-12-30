A CHURCH hall in Caerphilly County that has been standing empty for four years could be demolished to make way for a new development of flats.

St Catherine’s Church Hall in Crosskeys closed its doors back in December 2017, which forced some community groups which used the space to disband due to a lack of a permanent home.

Despite efforts by the Crosskeys Community Association to revive the building as a community hub in 2019, they were unable to rouse the support they needed to save the hall.

Plans to demolish the church hall and build a three storey complex with 17 flats were submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council earlier in December.

The proposals include 12 one-bedroom flats, five two-bedroom flats and a garden area for residents, should the council decide to approve the application.

Rita Purnell, a member of the Crosskeys Community Association, has warned the plans risk leaving Crosskeys without an easily accessible community space.

“People in the village need somewhere to go,” Mrs Purnell told the Argus.

“All we’ve got now is the rugby club at Pandy Park – it’s the only real community space. But it’s difficult to get to for elderly people and for youngsters."

The church hall began life back in 1913 after the land was given to the community by Lord Tredegar in 1910.

It was built with help from the pocket of Risca Colliery owner Mrs Watts. Since then, it has had a varied life, with multiple uses including as an antenatal clinic in the 1930s, a drama group and a rations pick-up point for baby food and other products for those aged under five during World War Two.

“We just weren’t able to raise enough money to save it – the lottery funding turned us down twice,” Mrs Purnell added.

“The organisation that did buy it spoke to us about the possibility of building flats above a community hall space on the land but there’s nothing in these new plans for any sort of community space – it’s really disappointing.”

Mrs Purnell fears that the identity of the village is changing drastically, and a lack of community space will exacerbate problems with isolation.

“Lots of people in Crosskeys are unhappy with these new plans," she said.

“When we were trying to raise funds to turn it into a community hub, we had about 17 different organisations interested in using the hall – places like the primary school, brownies and guides clubs all wanted to use it.

“We even wanted to open a small post office there because Crosskeys doesn’t have one anymore.

“But it’s too late now – there’s little more we can do.”

The plans are now subject to approval by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Anybody that wishes to make any comments on the proposals can do so here.

Caerphilly council has been contacted for comment.