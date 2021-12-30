THE weather has been dull and rainy almost without interruption for much of the past week - but it has also visited upon Gwent the spectacular meteorological phenomenon that is a temperature inversion.

Surely one of the eeriest yet most beautiful of weather 'tricks', the temperature inversion - or dragon's breath, as we are fond of calling it in Wales - happens when mist and fog become trapped in cooler air below warmer air.

This is an inversion, according to the Met Office, as normally the air gets cooler the higher up it is - but sometimes a small layer can form where the temperature increases with height.

This all takes place in the troposphere, the lowest level of the earth's atmosphere, which can extend to around 16 kilometres in height, and is where most of our weather takes place.

An inversion often happens in an area of high pressure, when air high up can sometimes sink, warming up as it falls and forming a layer that traps cooler air beneath it.

The result is the corralling of mist and fog, which is even more dramatic when it happens in valleys such as those across South Wales.

South Wales Argus Camera Club members are dab hands at capturing the changing weather around Gwent, and with a couple of temperature inversions happening either side of Christmas, they have delivered more stunning images, a selection of which are reproduced here.

