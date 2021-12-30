GWENT Police is appealing for information to find a Newport man in connection with an assault.

Officers would like to speak to 27-year-old Jordan Lewis, also known as Jordan Lewis Davies, in connection with the assault.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101.

You can also send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2100439754.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.