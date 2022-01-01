THE festive season may be drawing to a close, but people's love of food lives on.

Although people may be tired of turkey and stuffing there's plenty of options in Barry for people hoping to indulge (or just wanting a break from cooking).

Here are five of Barry's best restaurants, based on TripAdvisor reviews...

Paletta Pizzeria

Paletta Pizzeria owners Rhys and Sara Cafaro

Paletta Pizzeria, on High Street, is number one out of 80 restaurants in Barry according to TripAdvisor, with more than 450 ‘excellent’ reviews.

This family-run Italian restaurants offers pizza, pasta, desserts, and drinks – with gluten and meat free options. Food is prepared fresh and uses traditional cooking methods such as sustainably sourced wood, fire and smoke rather than electirc ovens. Paletta Pizzeria's drink menu includes locally crafted ales, along with Italian wines and berrs.

Reviews have described staff as “accommodating” and “welcoming” with the food quality described as “smashing” and prices as “reasonable”.

A self-confessed regular said: “always an amazing experience” while another wrote: “Our family are raving about how delicious the food was and what a fab local gem it is… we are so grateful and will be back very soon!”

Cwm Talwg

Cwm Talwg (Picture: Google Maps)

Pub food is a British favourite and Cwm Talwg, on Plas Cleddau, is a reviewer recommended choice; it is deemed number two out of 80 Barry restaurants on TripAdvisor.

It’s proven popular, including during the festive season, with more than 300 ‘excellent’ reviews on TripAdvisor.

One regular visitor wrote “another fantastic night” while another praised the “attentive” staff and “lovely ambience” at Cwm Talwg.

Another reviewer, who came to sample the festive menu, said the food was “lovely as always” and praised the “wonderful and patient” staff.

John’s Café

John's Cafe was established in 1928 (Picture: Google Maps)

John’s Café, based in the esplanade buildings on Friars Road, is number three out of 80 Barry restaurants on TripAdvisor, with more than 250 ‘excellent’ reviews.

The established eatery offers an array of food to tuck into including home made chips, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, ice-cream and more – including options for vegetarians, vegans, and children.

A first time guest rated the café highly, describing staff as “very friendly” with Covid safety prioritized and regular cleaning carried out; she wrote: “we’re looking forward to visiting again!”

The chips are a must for visitors with reviews describing them as:

"To die for"

"The best around"

"Fantastic

"Gorgeous

"Very tasty"

The Little Olive

The Little Olive, on Broad Street, offers Italian and Mediterranean food – with options for vegetarians and vegans – and has more than 120 ‘excellent’ reviews on TripAdvisor.

A recent review describes the food as “absolutely delicious” with “excellent” service, adding that they “highly recommend a visit”.

Another guest wrote: “Lovely setting with fantastic food, great service, and friendly staff. Would visit again for sure. 10/10”.

The Six Bells

The Six Bells in Penmark on the outskirts of Barry (Picture: Google Maps)

The Six Bells, in Penmark, is a traditional inn and restaurant on the outskirts of Barry with more than 200 ‘excellent’ reviews on TripAdvisor.

The building has been extended and refurbished over the years but retains features of a classic Welsh pub including log fires, a history dating back to the 16th century and a menu packed with home-cooked food.

A recent review describes the food as “first class” and claims their group, of 30 or so people, found the food “excellent and, while reasonably priced, a significant step up from the ‘good pub grub’ level”.

Another writes the food is “second to none” with many reviewers saying they will be returning.