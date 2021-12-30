A POLICE car ended up in a field while responding to an emergency call in the early hours of the morning on Boxing Day.
The A48 between Cross Hands roundabout and Llanddarog, Carmarthenshire was closed on December 26 from 4am through to 1pm.
At the time, Dyfed-Powys Police said the collision involved one vehicle where a car had left the road and ended up in a field.
The police have now released further information, confirming that the car involved was a marked police car and that the driver sustained injuries as a result of the inciden, but has since been released from hospital.
The latest statement from a police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police was investigating a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at 4.05am, Sunday December 26, on the A48 between Cross Hands roundabout and Llanddarog.
"The collision involved a marked police vehicle on the way to an immediate call. The vehicle left the road and entered a field.
"The driver sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released from hospital.
"The A48 westbound between Cross Hands roundabout and Llanddarog was closed and reopened at approximately 12.45pm."
