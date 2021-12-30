A MAN from the Ammanford area who banged on the windows of a property, admitted breaching a restraining order.
Craig Jones, of Newtown, Penybanc, was prohibited from going within 100 metres of the property in question by a restraining order imposed by Llanelli Magistrates' Court on August 12, 2020.
Jones, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge at West Glamorgan Magistrates Court on December 27
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on January 12, 2022 once a pre-sentence report is prepared.
