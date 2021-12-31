Nationwide banking customers have reported issues with transferring money, delayed payments and deposits.

Reports first began to rise on Down Detector, a service for reporting website outages, around 12.52am on December 31.

The most affected areas appear to be London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and parts of Glasgow.

Dublin is also affected by the Nationwide outage.

Over 750 customers appear to be affected by the Nationwide outage, as of 7am, with 54% of reports linked to deposits and 22% linked to issues with fund transfers.

Meanwhile 24% of customers have reported issues with their Nationwide account balances via Down Detector.

@AskNationwide so now they’re admitting that there is a delay 🙃 pic.twitter.com/1vkrdVXEub — 𝕛𝕒𝕕𝕖𝕖𝕖𝕖𝕪𝕜𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕤♡ (@JadeJenkins_xo) December 31, 2021

Nationwide bank transfer issues

Nationwide Building Society has confirmed issues with "a delay affecting some incoming payments" via the bank's official social media account.

In response to one customer who did not get usual payment deposits in their account, Nationwide said: "Sorry, there's currently a delay affecting some incoming payments. Your payment will be processed and you don't need to do anything."

Nationwide I have same problems, wages were supposed to clear by 0015/0020 - like others I have bills coming out, a food shopping delivery I won't get and a sick pet who won't be seen by vet if wages haven't gone in! — Gail Parnell (@tspoon1980) December 31, 2021

It appears some Nationwide bank customers began reporting issues via Down Detector as early as 12.07am this morning.

One customer told Nationwide: "because of this delay I can't go to work because I don't have any money for the bus and train, who's going to be responsible for that and how do I get compensation for it?"

Another customer told Down Detector: "Delayed Payments, now i have no choice but to cancel everything that i was meant to do today, i can not pay bills, replace cooker, buy food shopping because of this, so thanks nationwide for screwing me and many other people over."

Meanwhile one user said: "Sort it out Nationwide, we’ve all got bills to pay."

When will the Nationwide issues be fixed?





Replies from Nationwide bank's official Twitter account suggest some incoming payments will be "processed shortly".

The bank described issues as a "short delay" - meaning there is a chance the banking issue could be fixed sooner than expected.

Nationwide replied to one customer: "We`re sorry there's a short delay affecting some incoming payments this morning. Your payment will be processed shortly, you don't need to do anything."

Some customers have reported receiving their tax credit payments via Down Detector - suggesting Nationwide issues may be fixed soon.

One said: "My tax credits have just cleared."

Another added: "Mine has been paid."