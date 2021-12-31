NEWPORT County AFC could have exciting young talent on the bench at Walsall as they prepare for a return to action in League Two.

The Exiles have trained as normal this week despite a coronavirus outbreak and long injury list that led to the postponement of their midweek trip to Leyton Orient.

They have been tested one last time and will train this morning provided results are negative.

It will then be game on if Walsall also get the all-clear because the EFL have removed the requirement for matchday testing in a bid to avoid late postponements.

“The lads trained on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, were off on Thursday and are in today,” said manager James Rowberry.

“It's been a decent week, training-wise. As long as we come back clear today, we will be good to go tomorrow.

“We cleared Wednesday so in my eyes we are still cracking on as normal for Walsall and preparing as we do for every game.”

Rowberry’s men did not play on Boxing Day because of Covid issues in the Forest Green Rovers squad and then suffered their own issues ahead of the game at Brisbane Road.

The EFL gave them permission to postpone Wednesday’s fixture late on Christmas Day.

County have leaned on their young talent to prepare to face the Saddlers and a number of youngsters could well feature in Rowberry’s 18-strong squad at Bescot Stadium.

“We have had quite a few of the youth team lads training with us. Sonny Lewis has stepped up and has been terrific and Aneurin Livermore has been great along with Harrison Bright, Joe Woodiwiss and a few others.

“We managed to train with 20 on Wednesday, with some youth team and development lads in that, and we have just had to get on with it as best as we possibly can.”

Wales U17s midfielder Lewis, the youngest player in County's history, and defender Woodiwiss were on the bench for the 3-0 defeat at Rochdale before Christmas.

County will be boosted by the return of forwards Lewis Collins and Alex Fisher after they missed that fixture due to Covid while defender/midfielder Scot Bennett could return from a niggle if he gets through training today.