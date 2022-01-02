DRIVERS from Torfaen had their cases heard in courts across Wales and England in the run-up to Christmas.

Here’s a round-up of recent cases in court, involving speeding and ignoring a red traffic light.

CLAYTON DAVID GULLIS, 31, of Gladstone Place in Sebastopol, has been fined and banned from driving after driving through a red light.

Gullis was caught failing to stop at a red light traffic signal on the A4061 Rotary International Way in Bridgend on May 17.

The offence was proved at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 13 using the Single Justice Procedure.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Gullis was also disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending, and had three points added to his licence.

CRAIG DAVIES, 39, of The Woodlands in Talywain, has been ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.

MANDY LOUISE MEREDITH, 50, of Park View in Pontnewydd, was caught doing 45mph in a 30mph area.

Meredith was clocked by a manned speed camera on the A470 Merthyr Road in Whitchurch on June 26.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14. She was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had five points put on her licence.

RUSSELL TUCKER, 51, of Lasgarn Place in Abersychan, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 14.

JOHN RENE CLEVERDON, 51, of Penylan Court in Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was caught speeding in Herefordshire.

Cleverdon was caught breaking the 50mph limit on the A40 Trunk Road at Pencraig on April 1.

The offence was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Hereford Justice Centre on Tuesday, December 14.

He was fined £250, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £44 surcharge.

Cleverdon has also been disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending, and has had three points added to his licence.

MICHAEL EUGENE STALLWOOD, 46, of George Street, Pontnewydd, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 15.

NATHAN JONES, 50, of Brynglas in Hollybush, Cwmbran, was caught speeding in the 50mph clean air zone on the M4 at Port Talbot.

Jones was caught driving at 64mph in the 50mph zone on July 5.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £169 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 15.

Jones was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.