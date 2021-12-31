A POPULAR Newport bar has been forced to shut on New Year’s Eve because of a shortage of staff.

Tiny Rebel Bar, which is located on High Street in the city centre, temporarily closed on Thursday, December 30.

It’ll remain closed for New Year’s Day but is expected to reopen on January 2.

Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar in Rogerstone and Tiny Rebel Cardiff are still open and trading as usual.

Current covid rules in Wales mean no more than six people from six different households can meet at pubs, bars and restaurants.

Posting on its Facebook page, Tiny Rebel Newport said: “It is with a heavy heart that due to covid and staff shortages, we have no choice but to close Tiny Rebel Newport from tomorrow until 2nd Jan.

“During this time however the kitchen will still be open for deliveries on all platforms as normal including our NYE platter offer.

“Please note that Tiny Rebel Brewery Bar in Rogerstone and Tiny Rebel Cardiff are still open and trading as usual.”

Read more:

It comes just days after The Castle Inn pub in Usk, Monmouthshire, closed following a covid outbreak with other hospitality venues in Gwent also suffering from staff shortages as omicron continues to spread.

The Pontlottyn Wetherspoons pub in Abertillery has also issued a plea to customers to be kind and considerate – with the venue extremely short staffed at the moment due to sickness.