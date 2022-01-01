THE Christmas period was a not-so-merry time for these motorists from Torfaen, who has their cases heard in courts across Wales and England.

These six people faced charges including driving without a licence or insurance, drug driving, and speeding.

NATHAN BEER, 44, of Llywelyn Road in Southville, Cwmbran, has been ordered to pay £816 after being caught driving with no licence or insurance.

Beer was caught driving a Land Rover Freelander on the A483 Fabian Way in Swansea on May 24.

The offence of driving without insurance was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 15

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

Beer faced no separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, but his driving licence was endorsed.

HARRI JAMES ALLEN JONES, 21, of Greenfield Place in Blaenavon, has been banned from driving for 18 months for drug driving.

Jones was found driving on the A40 at Nantyffin Cider Mill in Crickhowell on June 22 with 6.5 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their blood.

Jones pleaded guilty, and was fined £200 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Friday, December 17. They were also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 surcharge

And Jones was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

MARTIN JOE EMMENS, 45, of Caepalish Place in Pontnewynydd, has been fined for speeding in Devon.

Emmens was caught speeding on the A38 at Marsh Mills on March 29.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £100 at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 15. He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and handed three points on his licence.

ROBERT ARMSTRONG, 58, of Hillside Drive in Cwmfields, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 16.

MARIA CATHERINE DURBIN, 35, of Poplar Road in Croesyceiliog, must pay £574 after being clocked speeding in Pembrokeshire.

Durbin was caught doing 43mph by a manned speed camera on Dale Road – a 30mph zone – in Haverfordwest on August 6.

The offence was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 17.

She was fined £440, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £44 surcharge, as well as having five points added to her licence.

MELANIE REES, 47, of Tirpentwys Terrace in Pontnewynydd, has been ordered to pay £344 after speeding in a 30mph zone in Herefordshire.

Rees was caught speeding on the A465 Belmont Road on May 31.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £220 at Hereford Justice Centre on Thursday, December 23. Rees was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and given three points on her licence.