A CRIMINAL with 77 previous convictions for 164 offences to his name is spending the start of 2022 behind bars following his latest wave of offending.
Arnis Nassa, 41, was jailed after he stole a £40 bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey from the Tesco supermarket in the Spytty area of Newport.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
He also took headphones worth £76 from Asda in Cwmbran before returning to the same store and pinching another pair.
David Cook, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court that Nassa had a “horrendous” criminal record.
MORE NEWS
- Ex-Newport County footballer jailed for causing 'high level of suffering' to dog
- Caravan murder suspect appears in court
- Drugs gang ran £1m cocaine conspiracy from car garage
The defendant, formerly of Dolphin Street, Pill, Newport, now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.
The offences were committed between November 4, 2021 and December 16, 2021.
Nassa also admitted possession of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis and being in breach of post-sentence supervision with the Probation Service.
Darren Bishop, representing him, said in mitigation: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
“These were somewhat unsophisticated offences.
“He has difficulties in his personal life with regards to drug addiction.”
Cheryl Bowen, chair of the magistrates, told the defendant: “You have an appalling record.”
Nassa agreed and replied: “It’s disgusting.”
She jailed him for 24 weeks and ordered him to pay £152 in compensation to Asda and £40 compensation to Asda.
There was also an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the crack cocaine and cannabis.
In February 2021, Nassa was banned from most of Newport city centre for two years after Gwent Police successfully applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order.
It also prevents him from entering most of Pill as well as the Baneswell area of the city.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.