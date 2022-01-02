NEW data has revealed the crime hotspots throughout Newport during the past year (2021).
The statistics, from data.police.uk come from more than three million crime reports made nationally between March and August of 2021.
Data.police.uk is the site for open data about crime and policing.
With areas with high populations such as Newport, the data is broken down into LSOAs, rather than simply neighourhoods or wards.
LSOAs (Lower-layer Super Output Areas) are small areas designed to be of a similar population size, with an average of approximately 1,500 residents or 650 households.
READ MORE:
- Tributes to Chepstow woman after her death at 92
- All eligible adults in Wales offered coronavirus booster jab
- Cwmbran pub to go 100 per cent vegan for Veganuary
Check the interactive map below to discover how your area fares in relation to a number of different offence records.
The LSOA of Stow Hill 3, ranking top in many of the data sets below, is the area of the city centre which features Friars Walk, Kingsway, much of Commercial Street and the riverside area.
Another example is Stow Hill 1, which includes areas such as Baneswell, Newport Railway Station and Cambrian Road.
More information on each LSOA is available at gov.wales/docs/statistics/lsoamaps/lsoa.htm#Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.