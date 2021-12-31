A NEWPORT man has been banned from every football stadium in the UK after being convicted of a pitch invasion at a Manchester United match.
Dex James Lewis, of Chepstow Road, was found guilty of entering the playing area at Old Trafford on October 20, 2021.
The 30-year-old, from Newport, appeared before Greater Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 29, in relation to the incident, which took place during the Champions League match between Manchester United and Italian side Atalanta.
Appearing before magistrates, Lewis pleaded guilty to the offence of going onto an “adjacent to the playing area to which spectators were not generally admitted, without lawful authority or lawful excuse”.
He was found to have acted contrary to “sections 4 and 5 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.”
While Lewis’s guilty plea was taken into account when being sentenced, he was issued with a football banning order, preventing him from entering any stadiums or attending any football matches for the next three years.
He was also handed a £230 fine, and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.
Lewis is also required to pay £85 costs towards funding legal aid.
The court ordered Lewis to pay the total of £349 in instalments of £100 a month.
