A MAN has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a city centre pub.

Gregory Gair, 36, of Bishton Street, Newport, is accused of attacking the alleged victim at Potters in the city.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault on a female.

The complaint was made following an alleged incident in September 2021, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates next on January 24.