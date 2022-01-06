THREE men from Gwent are among those who are still missing heading into the New Year.

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK, according to the charity Missing People, with 31 people currently missing in Wales.

Here are the faces of the missing persons from Gwent, and details of how to help if you have any information about their whereabouts.

Dean Upton

Dean Upton, from Caldicot, was last seen on Friday, November 19. Picture: Gwent Police.

Caldicot man Dean Upton, aged 57 when reported missing, was last seen on Friday, November 19.

Gwent Police say he is known to frequent the King George V playing fields in Caldicot and Magor seawall.

"We're appealing for information to locate 57-year-old Dean Upton who has been reported as missing from his home address in Caldicot," a police statement said.

"Dean is described as being 5ft 6in tall with brown hair. He's believed to be wearing the same jacket he has on in this photo and white Adidas trainers.

"Anyone with information relating to Dean's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 2100409918."

Glyn Griffiths

Caerphilly man Glyn Griffiths was last seen on Sunday, June 20. Picture: Gwent Police.

Glyn Griffiths, from Caerphilly, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 20.

That afternoon, between midday and 12.45pm, he went to Asda in Caerphilly, but has not been seen since.

Mr Griffiths – aged 60 when he was reported missing – is described as being 5ft 9in, of slim build with grey hair.

In a further appeal, Gwent Police have asked to public for information about Mr Griffiths’ car which he had been driving.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen this black Suzuki Grand Vitara license plate X404JRX to get in contact with us.

"If you have seen Glyn or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100221975.

"You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter."

Jaymie James

Jaymie James hasn't been seen since Friday October 13, 2017. Picture: Gwent Police.

Jaymie James, from Pontypool, was last seen on October 13, 2017 in Tan Y Coed.

Gwent Police renewed their appeal for information in January 2019, after reported sightings in the Swansea area and the Poppleton area of North Yorkshire.

Mr James – who went missing aged 49 – has a condition for which he needs medication, and police have warned that he could pose a risk to himself or others as he has no access to it. A spokesman added that members of the public are advised not to approach Mr James, but to report any information immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting log number 376 15/10/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The three men have been urged to contact Gwent Police, and can also contact Missing People by calling or texting 116000 for free any time from 9am and 11pm.

Missing People lists the people who have been reported missing, and provides free, confidential support to anyone affected by missing persons.

You can view the missing persons database, or find out more about the charity at missingpeople.org.uk.