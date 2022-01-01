A FLASHER was found guilty after a trial of indecent exposure on the M4 in Newport.
Lee Shaun Howard Morris, 20, was convicted of exposing himself to a family while passing their car when he was a passenger in another vehicle.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant had committed the offence on April 12, 2021.
He had denied the charge against him.
Morris, of Clyde Close, Pontllanfraith, near Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
He must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work, pay £620 prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
